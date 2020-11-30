SK Hynix resumes production at chip factory in Chongqing, China

SK Hynix Inc is resuming production at its chip factory in Chongqing, China, on Tuesday, after the factory halted operations on Sunday due to a plant worker's testing positive for COVID-19, a company spokesman said.

All of its factory workers tested negative for COVID-19, SK Hynix said, citing Chongqing city, while the plant worker, who had tested positive without showing symptoms on Nov. 28, tested negative upon a second test.

