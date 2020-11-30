SK Hynix resumes production at chip factory in Chongqing, China

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS is resuming production at its chip factory in Chongqing, China, on Tuesday, after the factory halted operations on Sunday due to a plant worker's testing positive for COVID-19, a company spokesman said.

All of its factory workers tested negative for COVID-19, SK Hynix said, citing Chongqing city, while the plant worker, who had tested positive without showing symptoms on Nov. 28, tested negative upon a second test.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.