SK Hynix reports record quarterly loss as chip glut worsens

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

April 25, 2023 — 07:42 pm EDT

Written by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS reported a record quarterly operating loss on Wednesday, but said production cuts by memory chipmakers will improve market conditions from the second half of 2023.

Losses widened as a global economic slowdown prompted buyers to limit purchases, worsening a chip glut during the first quarter, SK Hynix said.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker reported a 3.4 trillion won ($2.54 billion) operating loss in the January-March quarter, versus a 2.9 trillion won profit a year earlier.

This matches with expectations for a 3.4 trillion won operating loss, according to 29 analysts compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate, weighted toward analysts that are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 1,338.6600 won)

