Markets
INTC

SK Hynix Receives U.S. Approval For $9 Bln Acquisition Of Intel's NAND Memory And Storage Unit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SK hynix said that it has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or CFIUS for its proposed $9 billion acquisition of Intel's (INTC) NAND memory and storage business. It follows approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission last year.

In October 2020, SK hynix agreed to acquire Intel's NAND memory and storage business for $9 billion.

The transaction includes the NAND SSD business, the NAND component and wafer business, and the Dalian NAND memory manufacturing facility in China. Intel would retain its distinct Intel Optane business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular