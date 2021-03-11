SK Hynix Receives U.S. Approval For $9 Bln Acquisition Of Intel's NAND Memory And Storage Unit

(RTTNews) - SK hynix said that it has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or CFIUS for its proposed $9 billion acquisition of Intel's (INTC) NAND memory and storage business. It follows approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission last year.

In October 2020, SK hynix agreed to acquire Intel's NAND memory and storage business for $9 billion.

The transaction includes the NAND SSD business, the NAND component and wafer business, and the Dalian NAND memory manufacturing facility in China. Intel would retain its distinct Intel Optane business.

