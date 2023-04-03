SK Hynix raises $1.7 bln convertible bond amid chip glut

Adds details, share move, background, analyst comment

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix 000660.KS, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, has raised $1.7 billion in a convertible bond deal that comes as chipmakers' profits suffer due to a global semiconductor glut driven by an economic slowdown.

The money will be used for operational funds such as buying chip production materials, SK Hynix said in regulatory filing on Tuesday. It earmarked 20.1 million treasury shares, or a 2.8% stake, for possible conversion.

"This financing is expected to end market concerns about a short-term liquidity crunch," Kim Kwang-jin, an analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities, wrote in a note on Tuesday.

($1 = 1,308.0600 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jamie Freed)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

