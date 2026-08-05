Is SK Hynix Quietly Winning the AI Memory Supercycle Against Micron and Sandisk?

Key Points

SK Hynix dominates AI's highest-margin memory niche, but Micron is narrowing the competitive gap.

Sandisk benefits from AI storage demand, though NAND remains far more cyclical than HBM.

AI memory demand is booming, but history shows memory supercycles eventually reverse with new supply.

10 stocks we like better than SK Hynix ›

Ask most people to name the winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and they reach for the chipmakers first. But the AI machine needs somewhere to put all the data it churns through, and that has turned memory into one of the hottest corners of the market.

Three names sit at the center of it: SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). The question worth asking is whether SK Hynix is quietly running away with the most valuable part of this race while everyone watches the chips.

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SK Hynix owns the crown jewel of AI memory

To understand why SK Hynix looks like the front-runner, you have to understand what kind of memory matters most for AI. The prize is high bandwidth memory, or HBM, the stacked chips that sit right next to an AI accelerator and feed it data fast enough to keep it busy. It is the highest-value, fastest-growing slice of the memory world, and SK Hynix makes more of it than anyone else. The company held a position somewhere in the high 50% range of the HBM market in early 2026, and it has repeatedly been the first to qualify each new generation with Nvidia, the biggest buyer.

That lead is not just bragging rights. Being first and biggest in HBM means pricing power and the fattest margins in the business, because customers building AI systems care far more about getting the memory at all than about shaving a few dollars off the price. In the segment that matters most to AI, SK Hynix is the leader, and it has quietly turned that into the industry's best profitability.

Micron is the fast-closing challenger

That does not mean the race is over. Micron Technology has become the most credible threat, and importantly, it is the name U.S. investors can buy most easily as a pure play on this trend. Micron has climbed to roughly a fifth of the HBM market, passing Samsung for second place, and it has said its high bandwidth memory is effectively sold out well into the future. It also spans the full memory stack, making conventional DRAM and NAND flash alongside HBM, so it captures the broad upturn, not just the AI-specific part.

The gap with SK Hynix is real but worth watching. SK Hynix's share of HBM has actually slipped from around two-thirds a year earlier as rivals ramp up, and the next battleground, the coming HBM4 generation, could reshuffle the standings. Micron is not winning yet, but it is gaining ground, and it is the accessible way for many investors to own this theme.

Sandisk is playing a different game entirely

Sandisk belongs in this conversation, but it is fighting on a different front. It does not make HBM at all. It makes NAND flash, the memory used for storage in solid-state drives, and AI has set that market on fire, too. As models generate and consume enormous amounts of data, someone has to store it, and NAND prices have soared, with enterprise contract prices jumping sharply and Sandisk moving to roughly double the price of some high-capacity drives. AI servers now account for a large and growing share of NAND shipments.

So Sandisk is riding the same supercycle, just from the storage side rather than the compute side. That is a genuine tailwind, but NAND is a more commoditized, cyclical business than HBM, with less pricing durability once new supply arrives. It is a bet on the storage wave, not on the crown jewel.

The takeaway for investors

Is SK Hynix quietly winning? In the highest-value arena, HBM, the answer is largely yes, and that leadership is why it deserves to be the first name investors study for AI-memory exposure. Micron is the strong, more accessible challenger closing the gap and spanning the whole stack, while Sandisk offers a different flavor of the same trend through storage. The catch is that memory has always been savagely cyclical, and every one of these stocks can fall as hard as it rises once supply catches up with demand. To me, SK Hynix sits at the top of the heap today, but the smart move is to respect that cyclicality and treat any of these as one piece of a portfolio, not a one-way ticket.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.