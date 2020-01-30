SK Hynix Q4 profit tumbles 95%, hit by prolonged chip downturn

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's SK Hynix, a chip supplier to Apple Inc and Huawei [HWT.UL], said on Friday its fourth-quarter operating profit slumped 95%, missing analysts' estimates, as chip prices were hit by oversupply and a demand slowdown.

SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix , a chip supplier to Apple Inc and Huawei [HWT.UL], said on Friday its fourth-quarter operating profit slumped 95%, missing analysts' estimates, as chip prices were hit by oversupply and a demand slowdown. SK Hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics , said its operating profit was 236 billion won in the December quarter, below a 433 billion won average forecast drawn from 19 analysts, according to Refinitiv data. That compared with an operating profit of 4.4 trillion won a year earlier. It also swung to a net loss of 118 billion won. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Chris Reese) ((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SK HYNIX RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More