SK Hynix Q4 profit tumbles 95%, hit by prolonged chip downturn

SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix , a chip supplier to Apple Inc and Huawei [HWT.UL], said on Friday its fourth-quarter operating profit slumped 95%, missing analysts' estimates, as chip prices were hit by oversupply and a demand slowdown. SK Hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics , said its operating profit was 236 billion won in the December quarter, below a 433 billion won average forecast drawn from 19 analysts, according to Refinitiv data. That compared with an operating profit of 4.4 trillion won a year earlier. It also swung to a net loss of 118 billion won. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Chris Reese) ((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SK HYNIX RESULTS/ (URGENT)

