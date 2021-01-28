SK Hynix Q4 profit surges four-fold on robust chip shipments

By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - SK Hynix 000660.KS, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, posted a 298% jump in fourth-quarter profit, ahead of expecations, as a better-than-forecast rise in chip shipments offset lower chip prices.

For 2021, SK Hynix said demand for server and mobile DRAM products, which go into devices, will remain high as global companies invest in new data centers and due to brisk 5G smartphone shipments.

In NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market, it expected the market to recover from the second half of the year, as customers use up inventory and start to ramp of their adoption of high-capacity chips.

The South Korean company, which counts Apple Inc AAPL.O among its customers, reported an operating profit of 966 billion won ($868 million) in October-December, up from a low base of 242 billion won a year earlier.

That beat a Refinitiv Smartestimate for a 926 billion won profit. The Smartestimate, which gives more weight to consistently accurate analysts, was drawn from 20 analysts.

