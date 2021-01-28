AAPL

SK Hynix Q4 profit surges 298% on robust chip shipments

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - SK Hynix 000660.KS, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, posted a 298% jump in fourth-quarter profit as a better-than-forecast increase in chip shipments offset declines in chip prices.

The South Korean company, which counts Apple Inc AAPL.O among its customers, reported an operating profit of 966 billion won ($868.51 million) in October-December, up from a low base of 242 billion won a year earlier.

That compares with a Refinitiv Smartestimate of a 926 billion won profit. The Smartestimate, which gives more weight to consistently accurate analysts, was drawn from 20 analysts.

($1 = 1,112.2500 won)

