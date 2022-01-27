SK Hynix Q4 profit jumps 340% on brisk memory chip shipments

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix 000660.KS posted a 340% jump in fourth-quarter earnings, helped by strong demand for memory chips from server clients looking to expand their data storage capacity.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, whose clients include Apple Inc AAPL.O, said on Friday operating profit rose to 4.2 trillion won ($3.49 billion) in the October-December quarter, up from 959 billion won a year earlier.

That compared with an average analyst forecast of 4 trillion won, compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,203.7700 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Chris Reese)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

