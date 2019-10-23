SK Hynix Q3 profit tumbles on further decline in prices of smartphone chips

Contributors
Ju-min Park
Heekyong Yang
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc posted its smallest quarterly profit in three years with a fall of 93% in July-September on the year, as the prices of memory chips for smartphones declined further.

The world's second-largest memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS said third-quarter operating profit was 473 billion won ($404.68 million), above a 418 billion Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1=1,168.8300 won)

