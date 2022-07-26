SK Hynix Q2 profit jumps 56% on server demand, strong dollar

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS posted a 56% jump in second-quarter earnings, helped by robust demand from server clients and a strong dollar that offset higher material costs.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker said on Wednesday its operating profit rose to 4.2 trillion won ($3.21 billion) in the April-June quarter, its biggest second-quarter profit since 2018 and versus 2.7 trillion won a year earlier.

Analysts expected a profit of 4 trillion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue climbed 34% on-year to a record 13.8 trillion won.

Shipments of DRAM chips, used in devices and servers, rose around 10% in the second quarter from the first, SK Hynix said. Shipments of NAND Flash chips, that retain power in smartphones after the power is turned off, rose by a high single-digit percentage.

SK Hynix's chip sales are made mainly in dollars, which hit a 20-year high during the quarter, boosting the value of its profits reported in Korean won.

($1 = 1,310.3400 won)

