SK Hynix Q2 profit jumps 56% on server demand, strong dollar

South Korea's SK Hynix Inc posted a 56% jump in second-quarter earnings, helped by solid demand from server clients and a strong dollar that offset higher material costs from rising inflation.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker said on Wednesday its operating profit rose to 4.2 trillion won ($3.21 billion) in the April-June quarter, versus 2.7 trillion won a year earlier.

Analysts expected a profit of 4 trillion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,310.3400 won)

