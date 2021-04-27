SK Hynix Q1 profit up 66% on strong chip demand amid stay-at-home trend

SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - SK Hynix 000660.KS, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, posted a 66% jump in first-quarter profit as continued stay-at-home demand for devices in the coronavirus pandemic drove strong appetite for chips.

The South Korean company, which counts Apple Inc AAPL.O among its customers, reported an operating profit of 1.3 trillion won ($1.17 billion) in January-March, up from 800 billion won a year earlier.

($1 = 1,113.1700 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.