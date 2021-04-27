SK Hynix Q1 profit up 66% on strong chip demand amid stay-at-home trend

Adds revenue, market estimate

SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - SK Hynix 000660.KS, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, posted a 66% jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as continued stay-at-home demand for devices in the coronavirus pandemic drove strong appetite for chips.

The South Korean company, which counts Apple Inc AAPL.O among its customers, reported an operating profit of 1.3 trillion won ($1.17 billion) in January-March, up from 800 billion won a year earlier.

That compares with a Refinitiv Smartestimate of a 1.4 trillion won profit, drawn from 20 analysts. The Smartestimate gives more weight to consistently accurate analysts.

First quarter revenue rose 18% on-year to 8.5 trillion won.

($1 = 1,113.1700 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.