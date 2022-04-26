WDC

SK Hynix Q1 profit jumps on server chip demand, but mobile chip demand eases

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's SK Hynix Inc on Wednesday posted a 116% jump in first-quarter earnings, supported by solid demand from server clients but slightly missing market expectations due to weaker demand for mobile chips.

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS on Wednesday posted a 116% jump in first-quarter earnings, supported by solid demand from server clients but slightly missing market expectations due to weaker demand for mobile chips.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker said its operating profit rose to 2.9 trillion won ($2.3 billion) in the January-March quarter, its highest first-quarter profit since 2018, up from 1.3 trillion won a year earlier.

However, the profit was below analysts' expected profit of 3.1 trillion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue climbed 43% on-year to 12.2 trillion won.

A disruption at a rival NAND flash chip plant owned by Japan's Kioxia and Western Digital WDC.O in February due to contamination of raw materials led to solid shipments and a quarter-on-quarter price rise for NAND flash chips, analysts said.

However, slowing demand for mobile chips due to China's COVID-19 lockdown and inflationary pressures weighed on earnings.

