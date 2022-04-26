SK Hynix Q1 profit jumps 116% on server-chip demand

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS posted a 116% jump in first-quarter earnings, helped by solid demand from server clients and a disruption at a rival plant that boosted chip shipments over the period.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker said on Wednesday its operating profit rose to 2.9 trillion won ($2.3 billion) in the January-March quarter - the highest first-quarter profit since 2018 - and up from 1.3 trillion won a year earlier.

Analysts expected profit of 3.1 trillion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,261.0000 won)

