SK Hynix Q1 profit beats estimates as server demand offsets smartphone weakeness

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - SK Hynix 000660.KS, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, posted a 41% fall in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, but beat analysts' estimates as server demand due to the coronavirus-driven shift to working from home offset weak smartphone demand.

The chip industry is bracing for a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, as sales of phones that it supplies tumble. However chipmakers hope solid demand from data centers amid the virus-driven shift to working from home would cushion the blow.

SK Hynix said it expected the server chip market to grow in the mid- and longer-term because of a rise in "contactless" IT services, but said a prolonged outbreak could increase demand volatility and disrupt production activities.

South Korea's SK Hynix, which counts Apple Inc AAPL.O and Huawei Technologies HWT.UL among its customers, reported an operating profit of 800 billion won ($649 million) in the January to March period, compared with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 474 billion won and an operating profit of 1.4 trillion won a year earlier.

First-quarter revenue rose 6% to 7.2 trillion won.

($1 = 1,232.3300 won)

