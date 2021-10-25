SK Hynix posts its highest quarterly profit since 2018 on solid chip demand

By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - SK Hynix 000660.KS posted its highest quarterly operating profit since 2018 as demand for server and mobile memory chips remained solid, offsetting a slowdown in personal computer sales as COVID-19 lockdowns eased.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, which serves customers including Apple Inc AAPL.O, said on Tuesday that operating profit rose to 4.2 trillion won ($3.57 billion) in the July-September quarter, up from 1.3 trillion won a year earlier.

That compares with a Refinitiv Smartestimate of a 4.1 trillion won profit, based on polling from 18 analysts. The Smartestimate gives more weight to consistently accurate analysts.

Third quarter revenue rose 45% on-year to 11.8 trillion won.

($1 = 1,177.2300 won)

