SK Hynix plans to invest $4 billion in Indiana, WSJ reports

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

March 26, 2024 — 05:36 am EDT

Written by Arsheeya Bajwa for Reuters ->

March 26 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix 000660.KS, an Nvidia NVDA.O supplier, is planning to invest roughly $4 billion to build an advanced chip packaging facility in West Lafayette, Indiana, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Operations at the facility could begin in 2028, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

SK Hynix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The facility is expected to add 800 to 1,000 new jobs, according to the report.

The report quoted a SK Hynix spokeswoman as saying the company "is reviewing its advanced chip packaging investment in the U.S., but hasn't made a final decision yet."

