SK hynix (KOSE:000660) Price Target Increased by 26.95% to 482,849.84

The average one-year price target for SK hynix (KOSE:000660) has been revised to ₩482,849.84 / share. This is an increase of 26.95% from the prior estimate of ₩380,356.29 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩222,809.03 to a high of ₩682,500.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.32% from the latest reported closing price of ₩521,000.00 / share.

SK hynix Maintains 0.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.28%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in SK hynix. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 000660 is 1.50%, an increase of 30.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 122,509K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 8,947K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,877K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000660 by 45.12% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 8,365K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 8,141K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,378K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000660 by 46.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,832K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,665K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000660 by 47.56% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 6,051K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,806K shares , representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000660 by 45.11% over the last quarter.

