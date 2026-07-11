SK Hynix Just Raised $26.5 Billion in the Biggest U.S. IPO Ever by a Foreign Company. Here's What It Signals for the AI Memory Boom.

Key Points

SK Hynix priced 177.9 million American depositary shares at $149 each, raising about $26.5 billion.

The offering was reportedly more than seven times oversubscribed.

Micron guided for about $50 billion of fiscal fourth-quarter revenue, up from $41.5 billion in fiscal Q3.

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The biggest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) ever by a foreign company belongs to a memory-chip maker. South Korea's SK Hynix (FRA: HY9H) priced 177.9 million American depositary shares at $149 apiece late Thursday, raising about $26.5 billion. That tops the $25 billion Alibaba raised in its 2014 debut, and it trails only SpaceX's June listing among U.S. IPOs of any kind.

The shares began trading on the Nasdaq on a when-issued basis Friday and closed at $168.01, up 12.8% from the offer price, with regular trading under the SKHY ticker set to start Monday.

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A listing this size would be notable in any market. But what makes this one worth studying is what it says about demand for AI (artificial intelligence) memory. The world's biggest investors wanted far more of this company than they could get.

Huge demand

SK Hynix makes memory chips, including the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) that feeds data to the processors training and running AI models. And it is the leader in that market, holding 58% of HBM revenue in the first quarter of 2026, according to Counterpoint Research. Its Seoul-listed shares have more than tripled this year as of this writing, and the company crossed a $1 trillion market value in May.

Demand for the newly offered shares was intense, too. The offering was reportedly more than seven times oversubscribed.

And the pricing itself carried a signal. The $149 per share represented a premium of nearly 3% to where the company's shares had closed in Seoul. That is unusual, because big offerings typically have to price at a discount to get buyers to show up in size.

The money has a destination, too. SK Hynix said proceeds will help fund the first fabrication plant at its Yongin semiconductor cluster in South Korea, an advanced packaging plant in Cheongju, and purchases of manufacturing equipment. The company, in other words, is selling shares to build memory capacity faster.

It's easy to see why investors lined up. After all, the economics of memory have transformed.

Consider Micron (NASDAQ: MU), the largest U.S. memory-chip maker. Micron's revenue for its fiscal third quarter (the period ended May 28, 2026) was $41.5 billion -- up about 350% year over year, and up from $23.9 billion just one quarter earlier. And management guided for about $50 billion of revenue and a gross margin of about 86% in its fiscal fourth quarter. It also said its next-generation HBM4 memory is already in high-volume shipments for its lead customer. Margins like these were once unheard of in memory, an industry long defined by boom-and-bust cycles.

The sequential trend does show the growth rate stepping down. Micron's guidance implies about 21% quarter-over-quarter growth, versus 74% in fiscal Q3. However, revenue is still climbing from record levels.

What the record raise means for investors

A record IPO is a demand signal. But investors should remember what the $26.5 billion actually buys: supply.

New fabrication plants and packaging capacity take years to build, and memory's history is full of demand booms that ended just as new supply came online. A wave of capacity investment like this is exactly how prior memory cycles eventually cooled.

The market seems to understand that. Even after a historic run over the past year, Micron trades at only about 6 times forward earnings as of this writing. A single-digit forward multiple on record results is the market's way of saying it doesn't expect earnings like these to last forever.

I'd read the IPO the same way. Sure, the offering confirms how much capital wants exposure to AI memory right now, and the earnings supporting that appetite are impossible to ignore. But the proceeds of this record raise will eventually become new supply, and memory has always been cyclical.

A fundraising this large, however, shows that investors think the good times will last. And maybe they will. But I'm remaining cautious.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.