US Markets
INTC

SK Hynix gets China approval for takeover of Intel's NAND business

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Wednesday it has received merger clearances from the Chinese antitrust authority for its acquisition of Intel Corp's NAND memory chip business, clearing the way for the world's second-largest memory chip maker to completion of securing regulatory approvals from all eight countries.

Adds SK Hynix statement, detail

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS said on Wednesday it has received merger clearances from the Chinese antitrust authority for its acquisition of Intel Corp's INTC.O NAND memory chip business, clearing the way for the world's second-largest memory chip maker to completion of securing regulatory approvals from all eight countries.

The U.S. chip giant last October agreed to sell its NAND memory chip business to SK Hynix for $9 billion, part of a move to divest to focus on its smaller but more lucrative Optane memory business which uses more advanced technology.

"SK Hynix sincerely welcomes and appreciates the State Administration for Market Regulation’s merger clearance for the deal. SK Hynix will enhance its competitiveness of NAND Flash and SSD business by continuing the remaining post-merger integration process," the company said in a statement.

SK Hynix shares closed up 2%, outpacing the KOSPI's .KS11 0.3% rise.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular