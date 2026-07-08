The SK Hynix Form F-1 Is Here. 3 Things Smart Investors Need to Know About Its $28 Billion U.S. IPO.

Key Points

SK Hynix is issuing new shares to list on the Nasdaq, making the stock more accessible to U.S. investors.

SK Hynix plans to use the $28 billion this stock sale will raise to scale up its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure expansion efforts.

The stock offering is attracting interest from some of the top AI investors on Wall Street.

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Over the past year, the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out has ignited unprecedented demand for high-performance memory (HBM). Hyperscalers and neoclouds need more than just GPUs to fill their data centers, because to power and train AI models, those processors need rapid access to massive amounts of data, and that data has to live somewhere.

Against this backdrop, surging demand for DRAM and HBM products has propelled SK Hynix into the trillion-dollar club.

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As the company prepares to list American depositary shares on the Nasdaq on Friday, July 10, growth investors are focused on the company's capital plans, its competitive positioning, and the quality of backing the stock offering has attracted.

What are the terms of the SK Hynix offering?

According to the Form F-1 it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, SK Hynix is issuing 17.8 million new common shares through American depositary shares. The offering is expected to raise approximately $28 billion in net proceeds. Those funds are earmarked primarily for capital expenditures (capex).

SK Hynix will use the new capital to expand production capacity at its Yongin complex in South Korea, construct an advanced packaging facility in Cheongju, South Korea, and acquire extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography scanners essential for next-generation chip production. These investments will directly support its effort to scale up output of HBM and other advanced DRAM products.

What does the competitive landscape in HBM look like?

SK Hynix holds a commanding position in the AI memory chip landscape. According to data from market research firm IDC, the company ranked first globally in HBM with a market share of 56.4% in the first quarter. The company was second in overall DRAM with a 29.1% market share and second in NAND flash with an 18.5% share.

According to a forecast from market research firm Gartner, worldwide semiconductor revenue will grow at a compound annual rate of 38.9% between 2025 and 2027, and reach $1.6 trillion next year. The memory segment alone is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 86% across that same time frame to $748 billion.

SK Hynix's leadership in HBM stems from its close collaborations with major AI chip designers, particularly Nvidia. These relationships enable the company to capture a disproportionate share of the surge in demand for memory that can keep pace with the newest GPU architectures.

The company's financial profile has improved dramatically as the AI infrastructure build-out has progressed, positioning it as one of the clearest pure-play beneficiaries of this memory supercycle. Between 2023 and 2025, SK Hynix's revenue nearly tripled while the company shifted from a net loss of 9.1 trillion Korean won in 2023 to a profit of 42.9 trillion won (about $28.2 billion) in 2025.

SK Hynix has earned Wall Street's respect

The SK Hynix offering has drawn notable cornerstone interest featuring three sophisticated institutional investors: Baillie Gifford, Coatue Management, and Situational Awareness. Together, these firms have indicated non-binding interest in purchasing up to $7 billion of shares. Pre-commitment from high-conviction technology investors helps de-risk this Nasdaq debut for broader market participants.

I'd urge investors to pay particular attention to Situational Awareness, a hedge fund led by Leopold Aschenbrenner. As a former researcher at OpenAI, Aschenbrenner has built a reputation for prescient, high-conviction bets on AI infrastructure. His decision to allocate meaningful capital to the offering carries weight because it comes with deep domain expertise in the demand tailwinds that underpin SK Hynix's growth story.

I think the involvement of such a specialized investor matters for several reasons. It validates the long-term structural thesis around AI memory demand at a time when many skeptics remain focused on cyclical risks. It also brings credibility and could attract potential follow-on interest from other sophisticated funds that track Aschenbrenner's moves. In an offering like this, the presence of informed capital can easily influence post-IPO sentiment and help establish a more stable shareholder base aligned with the company's multiyear expansion road map.

The combination of new growth capital, a dominant position in the fast-growing AI memory segment, and support from proven AI-focused investors positions SK Hynix to continue capitalizing on secular demand for advanced semiconductors.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.