SK Hynix denies report about approaching SoftBank on Kioxia merger

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

October 18, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, said on Wednesday it has not approached Japan's SoftBank Group 9984.Tto partner upin a possible deal with memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp.

A Nikkei report earlier on Wednesday said SK Hynix is reluctant to back a merger between U.S. rival Western Digital's memory chip operations and Kioxia, in which SK Hynix holds a stake. The report went on to say that SK Hynix had sounded out SoftBank for a partnership in case the merger falls through.

"SK Hynix denies Nikkei's report that the company approached SoftBank for collaboration with regard to the Kioxia-Western Digital deal," the company said in a statement, without commenting on its stance on the merger.

SoftBank Group denied the report. Kioxia declined to comment.

Kioxia and Western Digital Corp WDC.O are pursuing a merger as a global chip glut and weak demand for flash memory chips strengthens pressure for chipmakers to consolidate.

