SK Hynix completes first phase of $9 bln Intel NAND business buy

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS said on Thursday it completed the first phase of its acquisition of Intel Corp's INTC.O NAND flash memory chip business, after it received regulatory approvals from eight countries including China.

In exchange, SK Hynix will pay $7 billion out of the deal's total $9 billion price tag, it said in a statement.

