SK Group plans $22 bln investment in U.S. high-tech sectors

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group on Tuesday said it plans $22 billion in new investments in the United States, in semiconductors, green energy and bioscience projects.

SK Group includes world's second-largest memory chipmaker SK Hynix 000660.KS, as well as SK Innovation 096770.KS, the parent of South Korea's largest refiner SK Energy and battery maker SK On.

President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Tuesday with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to discuss the company's investments in U.S. manufacturing and jobs, the White House said earlier.

The investments are in semiconductors, green energy, and bioscience, "creating tens of thousands of new high-tech, high-paying American jobs", SK said in a statement released in the United States.

They will come in addition to its $7 billion investment to build two new gigafactories in Tennessee and Kentucky as part of a joint venture with Ford Motor F.N, it added.

The announcement is "another proof point of the success of the administration's efforts to create more resilient and secure supply chains and outcompete the rest of the world in the technologies of the future", a White House spokesperson said.

SK Group plans to invest $15 billion in the semiconductor industry through research and development programs, materials, and the creation of an advanced packaging and testing facility.

It will spend another $5 billion on other green energy businesses, including electric vehicle (EV) charging systems, green hydrogen production, battery materials and recycling.

The $22 billion announced Tuesday is part of the $52 billion SK's chairman said last year it planned to invest in the United States through 2030.

In May, SK Group said it will invest 247 trillion won ($195.24 billion) in the semiconductor, battery and biopharmaceutical sectors over the next five years in South Korea and overseas.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Jeff Mason and Jack Kim; Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

