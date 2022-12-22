US Markets
SK E&S issues convertible preferred shares worth $576 mln through KKR

December 22, 2022 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Heekyong Yang and Kane Wu for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korean energy company SK E&S said on Thursday it plans to issue new redeemable convertible preferred shares (RCPS) worth 735 billion won ($576 million) through global investment firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N.

The transaction will be KKR's second investment in the company via the RCPS structure, following an initial 2.4 trillion won investment in November 2021.

SK E&S is looking to de-leverage and capture post-pandemic opportunities after using KKR's initial investment to accelerate its growth and transformation into a global clean energy provider, KKR said in a separate statement.

Established in 1999, SK E&S, a unit of conglomerate SK Group, engages in a range of businesses, including overseas gas field development, power generation, district energy, and city gas.

KKR's latest investment will be from its infrastructure-focused funds in Asia Pacific, it said.

