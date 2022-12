SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korean energy company SK E&S said on Thursday it plans to issue new redeemable convertible preferred shares worth 735 billion won ($575.92 million) through global investment firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N.

($1 = 1,276.2100 won)

