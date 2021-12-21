SK Energy, Hyundai Oilbank to shut crude units in March, April

Repeats story for wider audience, with no changes to text

SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Korean refiner SK Energy plans to shut its 60,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude unit in Ulsan between March and April for a month of routine maintenance, an official of SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS told Reuters on Tuesday.

SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS is the owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy.

Separately, Hyundai Oilbank, the refinery unit of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings 267250.KS, also plans to shut its 160,000 bpd unit in Seosan between April and May, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Hyundai Oilbank did not have comment.

SK Energy has five crude distillation units (CDUs) at its refinery in the southeastern city of Ulsan, with a total refining capacity of 840,000 bpd, while Hyundai Oilbank has an overall refining capacity of 690,000 bpd.

