SK-Electronics (TYO:6677) Price Target Increased by 11.36% to 2,499.00

The average one-year price target for SK-Electronics (TYO:6677) has been revised to 2,499.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.36% from the prior estimate of 2,244.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,222.00 to a high of 2,835.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.91% from the latest reported closing price of 1,799.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in SK-Electronics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6677 is 0.01%, a decrease of 58.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 296K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 88K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 51K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 49K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 49K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

