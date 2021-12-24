Markets
SK Bioscience Secures Long-term License To Supply NVX-CoV2373 For Korean Market

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and SK bioscience Co. Limited, a vaccine business subsidiary of Korea-based SK Group, said that they expanded their collaboration and license agreements for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax secured additional manufacturing capacity through 2022. SK bioscience secured long-term license to supply NVX-CoV2373 for the Korean market.

Additionally, SK bioscience has acquired non-exclusive rights to sell doses of Novavax' vaccine to the governments of Thailand and Vietnam.

