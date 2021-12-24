SK Bioscience Secures Long-term License To Supply NVX-CoV2373 For Korean Market

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and SK bioscience Co. Limited, a vaccine business subsidiary of Korea-based SK Group, said that they expanded their collaboration and license agreements for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax secured additional manufacturing capacity through 2022. SK bioscience secured long-term license to supply NVX-CoV2373 for the Korean market.

Additionally, SK bioscience has acquired non-exclusive rights to sell doses of Novavax' vaccine to the governments of Thailand and Vietnam.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.