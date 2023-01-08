US Markets
PFE

SK Bioscience chief says unlikely China will source vaccines from it - FT

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

January 08, 2023 — 08:18 pm EST

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Adds details from the Financial Times report, and background

Jan 9 (Reuters) - SK Bioscience Co Ltd 302440.KS chief executive Jaeyong Ahn said in a Financial Times interview that it is unlikely that the vaccine maker can supply COVID-19 vaccines to China amid its recent outbreak due to Beijing's "national pride".

Ahn said that it was "unrealistic" to supply COVID vaccines to China, as the country insists on using its own, the newspaper quoted him as saying.

SK Bioscience is monitoring whether any COVID variants are emerging from China, the report said.

On Sunday, China's National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) did not include Pfizer Inc's PFE.N Paxlovid in an update to its list of medicines covered by basic medical insurance schemes, saying that the U.S. firm quoted a high price for the COVID-19 drug.

Chinese hospitals are under intense pressure after the government abandoned its "zero-COVID" policy last month, sending infections soaring.

The abrupt changes have exposed many of China's 1.4 billion population to the virus for the first time, triggering an infection wave that is overwhelming some hospitals, emptying pharmacy shelves of medication and causing international alarm.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
NHC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.