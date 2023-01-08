SK Bioscience chief says "national pride" prevents China from accepting foreign COVID vaccines- FT

Jan 8 (Reuters) - SK Bioscience Co Ltd 302440.KS chief executive Jaeyong Ahn said in a Financial Times interview that it is unlikely that the vaccine maker can supply COVID-19 vaccines to China amid its recent outbreak due to Beijing's "national pride".

Ahn said that it was "unrealistic" to supply COVID vaccines to China, as the country insists on using its domestic vaccines, the newspaper quoted him as saying.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru)

