SK Bioscience aims to list shares on KOSPI market by 1H next year

SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - SK Bioscience, a South Korean drug company, said on Friday that it aims to list its shares on the country's main stock exchange by the first half of next year.

The firm, in which SK Chemical 285130.KS holds a 98.04% stake, said its board has approved its plan on initial public offering.

SK Bioscience has earlier agreed to manufacture AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine to help the British company build global supplies of the vaccine that has shown promise against the new coronavirus.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

