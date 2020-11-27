SK Bioscience aims to list shares on KOSPI market by 1H next year

Contributors
Sangmi Cha Reuters
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

SK Bioscience, a South Korean drug company, said on Friday that it aims to list its shares on the country's main stock exchange by the first half of next year.

SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - SK Bioscience, a South Korean drug company, said on Friday that it aims to list its shares on the country's main stock exchange by the first half of next year.

The firm, in which SK Chemical 285130.KS holds a 98.04% stake, said its board has approved its plan on initial public offering.

SK Bioscience has earlier agreed to manufacture AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine to help the British company build global supplies of the vaccine that has shown promise against the new coronavirus.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Sangmi.Cha@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5646; Reuters Messaging: sangmi.cha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More