SK Biopharmaceuticals And Eurofarma Launch Mentis Care To Drive AI-Powered Epilepsy Solutions

(RTTNews) - SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. announced the formation of Mentis Care, Inc., a joint venture with Eurofarma, a leading Brazil-based pharmaceutical company with operations in 24 countries across North America, Latin America, and Africa. The new venture aims to commercialize an innovative AI-based platform for epilepsy management.

Mentis Care has appointed Hassan Kotob, former CEO of Brain Scientific, as its Chief Executive Officer. With extensive experience in healthcare and emerging technologies, Kotob will spearhead the development of a pioneering AI- and data-driven solution designed to predict and manage seizures and other neurological events — marking a transformative step in brain health forecasting.

