SK Battery America exposed workers to health hazards -US Labor Dept

January 17, 2024 — 04:17 pm EST

Written by Eric Beech for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - SK Battery America, a subsidiary of SK Inc034730.KS, exposed employees at a U.S. battery plant to unsafe levels of nickel and other metals, and would face $75,000 in fines, the U.S. Labor Department said on Wednesday.

