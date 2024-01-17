SK Battery America exposed workers to health hazards -US Labor Dept

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - SK Battery America, a subsidiary of SK Inc034730.KS, exposed employees at a U.S. battery plant to unsafe levels of nickel and other metals, and would face $75,000 in fines, the U.S. Labor Department said on Wednesday.

