SJW (SJW) Could Be a Great Choice

Based in San Jose, SJW (SJW) is in the Utilities sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -18.5%. The parent of San Jose Water Co. Is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.38 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.3%. This compares to the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield of 2.02% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.65%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.52 is up 5.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, SJW has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.43%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. SJW's current payout ratio is 53%, meaning it paid out 53% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, SJW expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $2.47 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2.07%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that SJW is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

