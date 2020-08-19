SJW Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SJW Group (Symbol: SJW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.13, changing hands as low as $65.09 per share. SJW Group shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJW's low point in its 52 week range is $45.60 per share, with $74.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.30.

