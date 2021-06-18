SJW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of SJW Group (Symbol: SJW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.60, changing hands as low as $64.06 per share. SJW Group shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJW's low point in its 52 week range is $56.84 per share, with $71.6855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.