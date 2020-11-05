SJW Group (SJW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Dividends
SJW Group (SJW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SJW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SJW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.54, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJW was $61.54, representing a -17.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.99 and a 34.96% increase over the 52 week low of $45.60.

SJW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). SJW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports SJW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 16.67%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

