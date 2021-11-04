SJW Group (SJW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

SJW Group (SJW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SJW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SJW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.4, the dividend yield is 1.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJW was $70.4, representing a -1.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.69 and a 21.36% increase over the 52 week low of $58.01.

SJW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). SJW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports SJW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -17.12%, compared to an industry average of 9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sjw Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SJW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SJW as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an decrease of -0.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SJW at 1.45%.

