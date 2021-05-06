SJW Group (SJW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

SJW Group (SJW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SJW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $63.35, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJW was $63.35, representing a -11.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.69 and a 24.58% increase over the 52 week low of $50.85.

SJW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). SJW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports SJW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.91%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

