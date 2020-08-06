SJW Group (SJW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

SJW Group (SJW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SJW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SJW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.96, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJW was $63.96, representing a -14.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.99 and a 40.26% increase over the 52 week low of $45.60.

SJW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). SJW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports SJW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.36%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

