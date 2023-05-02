SJW Group (SJW) Declares $0.38 Dividend

SJW Group said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $75.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 2.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in SJW Group. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 16.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJW is 0.20%, a decrease of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.83% to 30,855K shares. The put/call ratio of SJW is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SJW Group is 86.96. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 14.69% from its latest reported closing price of 75.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SJW Group is 637MM, an increase of 0.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,976K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company.

Nuance Investments holds 1,720K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares, representing a decrease of 78.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJW by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Covington Capital Management holds 1,591K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 1,590K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,408K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares, representing a decrease of 16.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJW by 16.00% over the last quarter.

SJW Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SJW Group is the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility, based on estimated rate base, in the United States, providing lifesaving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders.

