SJW Group reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.18, consensus $1.15

Reports Q3 revenue $225.063M vs $204.843M last year. “We are pleased with our financial results for the quarter, which demonstrate the benefits of our national platform combined with the strength of our local water utility operations,” stated SJW Group (SJW) Chair, CEO, and President Eric W. Thornburg. “We continued to deliver on our growth strategy by investing $252 million year-to-date, or more than three-quarters of our 2024 capital budget, in our water supply and infrastructure across our footprint. We also filed a settlement agreement with the California Public Utilities Commission that reflects resolution with the Public Advocates Office on almost all issues in our California general rate case and submitted a water infrastructure charge filing in Maine and our second system improvement charge in Texas.”

