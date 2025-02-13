SJW Group to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results and Five-Year Capital Plan on February 26, 2025

SJW Group will report Q4 2024 results and five-year capital plan on February 26, 2025, followed by a conference call.

SJW Group has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, along with a five-year capital plan, after the market closes on February 26, 2025. The company's leadership, including CEO Eric W. Thornburg and CFO Andrew F. Walters, will host a conference call to discuss these results on February 27 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time, which will be available to the public through a live webcast on the company's website. SJW Group, a leading water and wastewater utility serving approximately 1.6 million people, emphasizes its dedication to operational excellence, community engagement, and sustainable growth. The press release also contains forward-looking statements that outline potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's performance.

Potential Positives

SJW Group plans to report its financial results for Q4 and full-year 2024, providing stakeholders with valuable insights into the company’s performance and financial health.

The announcement of a five-year capital plan suggests a commitment to future growth and investment in operations.

The upcoming conference call offers investors and analysts a platform to engage directly with the leadership team, fostering transparency and communication.

The company serves a substantial customer base of 1.6 million people, highlighting its significant role in providing essential water services in multiple states.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty about future performance and potential risks, which may concern investors.

There is mention of several significant risks, such as contamination of water supplies, regulatory actions, and the effects of climate change, which could negatively impact operations and financial performance.

Results for a quarter are explicitly stated as not indicative of results for a full year, suggesting inconsistency in performance and potential volatility in financial results.

FAQ

When will SJW Group announce its financial results for 2024?

SJW Group plans to report its financial results on February 26, 2025.

What time is the SJW Group conference call?

The conference call will take place at 11 a.m. Pacific time on February 27, 2025.

How can I listen to the SJW Group conference call?

Investors and the public can listen via a live webcast on SJW Group's website.

What information will be discussed during the conference call?

The call will cover the fourth quarter and full-year results for 2024, along with guidance and capital plans.

How long will the archived webcast of the conference call be available?

The archived webcast will be available until April 28, 2025.

$SJW Insider Trading Activity

$SJW insiders have traded $SJW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE A HAUK (Chief Operating Officer) sold 115 shares for an estimated $6,643

$SJW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $SJW stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SJW Group (NASDAQ: SJW) expects to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 and announce guidance, including the company’s five-year capital plan, after the close of the market on Feb. 26, 2025.





Eric W. Thornburg, president, chief executive officer and board chair, Andrew F. Walters, chief financial officer and treasurer, Bruce A. Hauk, chief operating officer, and Kristen A. Johnson, senior vice president and chief administrative officer, will host a conference call at 11 a.m. (Pacific time), 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on Thursday, Feb. 27.





The call will include a discussion of 2024 fourth quarter and full year results. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by registering at the company’s website,



www.sjwgroup.com



. An accompanying slide presentation will also be published to the company’s



website



prior to the call.





An archive of the webcast will be available until April 28, 2025.







About SJW Group







SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to 1.6 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba The Texas Water Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its stockholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit



www.sjwgroup.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “seeks,” “plans,” “projects,” “may,” “should,” “will,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.





These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including regulatory actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures, per- and polyfluroralkyl substances (“PFAS”) and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (4) the effect of the impact of climate change; (5) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (6) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (7) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (8) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (9) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (10) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (11) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (12) legislative, and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.





Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. In addition, actual results, performance or achievements are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and speak only as of the date made, and SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.









SJW Group Contacts









Andrew F. Walters





Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer







Andrew.Walters@sjwater.com







408-279-7818





Daniel J. Meaney, APR





Director of Investor Relations







Daniel.Meaney@ctwater.com







860-664-6016



