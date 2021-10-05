SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) up 3.1%, but insiders miss out having sold stock earlier this year

While it’s been a great week for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) shareholders after stock gained 3.1%, not so much for insiders who sold stock over the past year. The value of their investment would have been higher had they waited to sell their stock.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

SJW Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Corporate Development Officer & Integration Executive, Andrew Walters, sold US$329k worth of shares at a price of US$67.35 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$67.86). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 39% of Andrew Walters's holding.

In the last year SJW Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SJW Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. SJW Group insiders own 8.1% of the company, currently worth about US$164m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SJW Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no SJW Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of SJW Group insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SJW Group. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for SJW Group (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

