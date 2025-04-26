SJW GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $SJW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SJW GROUP ($SJW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $160,620,300 and earnings of $0.37 per share.
SJW GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of SJW GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 873,973 shares (+197.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,016,951
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 338,651 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,668,402
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 201,638 shares (-83.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,924,622
- STATE STREET CORP added 201,455 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,915,615
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 156,178 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,687,081
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 132,937 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,543,159
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 90,031 shares (+58.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,923,795
