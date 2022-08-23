SJW Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SJW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SJW Group (Symbol: SJW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.81, changing hands as low as $65.06 per share. SJW Group shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SJW's low point in its 52 week range is $55.735 per share, with $73.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.93.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings