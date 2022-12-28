Markets
SJW

SJW Group Appoints Bruce Hauk As COO

December 28, 2022 — 09:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - SJW Group (SJW) said that it has appointed Bruce Hauk as chief operating officer, effective January 1, 2023.

Hauk will lead regulated water and wastewater utility operations across SJW Group's geographically diverse footprint. Hauk joined SJW Group in August 2022 as its chief corporate development and strategy officer.

Before joining to SJW Group, Hauk was president of NextEra Water and served in many leadership roles at American Water, including deputy chief operating officer. He is a director of the National Utilities Diversity Council and was the recipient of the 2019 Inclusion & Diversity Award presented by the National Black Chamber of Commerce.

